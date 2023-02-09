Expand / Collapse search

Wauwatosa armed robbery, federal charges pending review

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Wauwatosa
Police respond to armed robbery scene near 115th and North, Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Wauwatosa Police Department on Thursday, Feb. 9 announced an armed robbery suspect could face federal charges.

The armed robbery took place at a chiropractic office near 115th Street and North Avenue in December 2022. Police said the alleged robber, armed with a gun, demanded money and credit cards before fleeing the area. Police said no one was hurt.

After executing a search warrant in Milwaukee on Jan. 26, the suspect was arrested. The individual remains in custody pending a decision from federal prosecutors for charges.