Wauwatosa armed robbery, federal charges pending review
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Wauwatosa Police Department on Thursday, Feb. 9 announced an armed robbery suspect could face federal charges.
The armed robbery took place at a chiropractic office near 115th Street and North Avenue in December 2022. Police said the alleged robber, armed with a gun, demanded money and credit cards before fleeing the area. Police said no one was hurt.
After executing a search warrant in Milwaukee on Jan. 26, the suspect was arrested. The individual remains in custody pending a decision from federal prosecutors for charges.