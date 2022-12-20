Wauwatosa business armed robbery; suspect fled, no injuries

Wauwatosa police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday morning, Dec. 20 at a business near 115th Street and North Avenue. It happened around 9 a.m.

It is believed the suspect fled the area prior to police arrival. There are no reported injuries, and it is unknown if or what was taken, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.