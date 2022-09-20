Waukesha woman dead, struck by SUV while trying to cross I-94

One person is dead after a crash on Interstate-94 near Pewaukee on Monday evening, Sept. 19.

A news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol says around 8 p.m. Monday, a trooper was dispatched to a single vehicle versus pedestrian fatality crash.

Several units with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department, City of Pewaukee Police Department, and City of Pewaukee Fire Department were also on scene to assist. A full closure of eastbound I-94 was put into effect.

The preliminary investigation of the crash scene revealed an unoccupied vehicle that had been driven down an embankment next to the interstate. Investigators say current information suggests a pedestrian exited that vehicle and was struck during their attempt to cross the interstate. The 25-year-old Milwaukee driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene and was cooperative, officials say.

The Waukesha County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 29-year-old Patricia Casimiro Toledo of Waukesha.