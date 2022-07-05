Milwaukee parks fireworks postponed 'indefinitely,' city says

With severe weather expected again Tuesday night, July 5, city of Milwaukee fireworks in parks are postponed "indefinitely."

The safety of spectators and fireworks staff is the most important factor in the decision, the city said.

The city is working to reschedule the fireworks shows on a date in the future. Further updates will be posted online, as well as shared with the public and members of the media, once a new date is selected.

Fireworks were planned in the following parks: