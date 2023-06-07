Waukesha police shooting bodycam, 2 officers hurt, female shooter dead

Waukesha police released body camera video showing a police shooting that happened Dec. 14, 2022 at a home on Oakdale Drive. Katie Powers was fatally shot, and two officers were hurt after responding to reports of someone drilling into the foundation of a duplex.

Waukesha County District Attorney Sue Opper ruled the use of force was justified in this case.

Officers were called to the duplex to assist the landlord after neighbors reported that Powers, who had a known history of mental illness, was drilling into the foundation and causing damage.

According to a letter from Opper announcing that the use of force was justified, police stood by while the landlord tried to make contact with Powers, who refused to answer the door. The landlord attempted to make entry "due to the ongoing destruction of property" and found the door barricaded by the stove. The landlord, two other employees of the property and the police went in.

Waukesha police shooting bodycam, Oakdale Drive

The property was found in "disarray" with "unsafe living conditions for Powers and her 12-year-old son," who were in the basement. Powers refused to come up, and officers concluded it was necessary to go down to check her welfare.

The letter says police found Powers' son holding an object that was similar to an ice pick and ordered him to drop it, which he did. He then went upstairs. Powers refused to come out from behind the furnace and go upstairs. According to the letter, she moved toward the ice pick, and as officers ordered her to show her hands, she "produced a firearm from somewhere" and shot at an officer at "very close range." The officer returned fire, hitting Powers.

An investigation revealed the bullet fired by Powers struck the officer's body camera. He suffered minor injuries.

Waukesha Police Captain Dan Baumann said the officer's ballistic vest likely saved him.

"If that officer was not wearing his ballistic vest, the round would have most likely struck him in his upper chest," said Baumann.

Powers died at the scene.

The second officer was not shot, but police said he did go to the hospital for treatment. They did not elaborate on his injuries.