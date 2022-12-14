Waukesha police shooting near Oakdale and Sunset

article

Waukesha police shot someone near Oakdale and Sunset Wednesday evening, Dec. 14.

Police said roads were closed in the area as of about 5 p.m.

Investigators asked that people stay out of the area.

The condition of the person shot is unknown at this time, as are the circumstances leading to the shooting. It's unclear whether any officers were injured.

