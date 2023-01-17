Waukesha police chief cited; possessing firearm at Milwaukee airport

article

Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson was cited for "presenting a weapon at a screening station" at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport on Tuesday, Jan. 17. That violation comes with a fine of $767.50.

Officials with the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) say deputies at the airport substation were notified around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday that a firearm had been detected in a carry-on bag during the screening process to enter Concourse C.

Deputy sheriffs responded and escorted Chief Thompson to the substation for questioning – which is standard investigative procedure. A short time later, after explaining that he had forgotten the weapon was in his bag, Thompson was released and allowed to proceed to his flight.

MCSO officials say Chief Thompson was afforded no "special" treatment or consideration, nor did he request any of MCSO.