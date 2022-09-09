Waukesha parade attack; Darrell Brooks in court Friday

article

Darrell Brooks, the man accused in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack, is expected back in court Friday, Sept. 9 for a jury status hearing. Brooks now faces 77 counts, down from 83 originally filed.

The Brooks trial starts in October. If Brooks is found guilty of just one of the intentional homicide charges, he'll face a mandatory life sentence.

An outburst got Darrell Brooks thrown out of court on Friday, Aug. 26. One time it was for yelling. The second time was because Brooks said he did not feel well. All of this came on what ended up being an important hearing before Brooks' trial begins

During that hearing, defense attorneys argued a July 1 search of Brooks' jail cell violated his rights. Prosecutors say three items were taken and photocopied.

"In that search, they described finding documents under Brooks’ mattress," said Jeremy Perri, defense attorney.

The defense said one of those documents came from another inmate – and suggested Brooks take a "not guilty by reason of insanity" plea.

"As this court found yesterday, there’s no right to privacy in jail cell," said Judge Dorow.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The judge also denied the defense's motion to suppress statements Brooks made during police interviews after the Christmas parade attack.