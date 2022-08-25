Waukesha parade attack: Darrell Brooks in court Thursday

Darrell Brooks, the man accused in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack, will be back in court Thursday, Aug. 25. A jury trial has been set for October.

Brooks is charged with more than 80 counts in connection with the incident in Waukesha in November 2021, including six homicide counts.

Meanwhile, a legal battle is brewing behind the scenes.

Court documents filed earlier this month show defense attorneys tried to get the case thrown out. Brooks' attorney argued his right to counsel was violated when "privileged communication was photocopied during the July 1st search of his jail cell."

Darrell Brooks

The state countered, saying Brooks was heard on the jail telephone referencing files he received from another inmate – telling him he should get a "not guilty by reason of insanity please."

On Monday, Aug. 22, defense attorneys said an interrogation with Brooks on Nov. 22, 2021 was "obtained in violation of the 5th Amendment and must be suppressed."

Judge Jennifer Dorow set aside 20 days in October for the trial. The state submitted 32 pages worth of witnesses – including dozens from the Waukesha Police Department and ten witnesses from the State Crime Lab. The state has asked to take the jury by bus to the parade route – and also view the red Ford Escape in person.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

In a follow-up letter, Brooks' attorneys said "they don't object."

If Brooks is found guilty of just one of the intentional homicide charges, he'll face a mandatory life sentence.



