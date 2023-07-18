Waukesha Lake Michigan water warning before September change

People and pets could be at risk when Waukesha transitions to a new source of drinking water, but there is a simple fix to keep everyone healthy when Lake Michigan water flows into town.

If he had to pick just one, Dominic Martino would tell you his true love has gills. He bought Easy Aqua Fish & Coral in downtown Waukesha three-and-a-half years ago, and has been bracing for a big change ever since.

If left untreated, Waukesha’s new water supply could be deadly to pet fish.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Those (fish) owners are going to need to know that when we change, there’s going to need to be a different procedure for their aquariums or reptiles," said Dan Duchniak, general manager of the Waukesha Water Utility.

When the city makes its long-awaited transition to Lake Michigan water in September, it will be treated with chloramines – a combination of chlorine and ammonia. The disinfectant is already used to treat Milwaukee’s drinking water.

Easy Aqua Fish & Coral in Waukesha

Martino said aquarium owners in Waukesha will need to switch to a higher level de-chlorinator.

"If you are not doing that, you’re going to be putting ammonia back into your aquarium and that is the number one thing we try to remove," he said.

The EPA requires water utilities to meet strict health standards with chloramines. Duchniak said it will be safe to drink, but warns kidney patients in Waukesha will need to make sure the disinfectant isn’t being used in dialysis machines.

"You’d have to talk to your health care providers. Again, we’re trying to get that word out," he said. "It’s just a different process that you need to go through."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Back in his store Martino hopes the future of Waukesha’s new drinking water is crystal clear.

"If you did nothing, there is a high chance that can have a deadly impact on your fish, reptiles or anything else in your aquarium," he said.