Waukesha Lake Michigan water switch, what softener users should know

Waukesha will transition to Lake Michigan water in September, but not everyone is gushing about it.

This transition has been in the works for decades. The city is under a court order to switch over in September, but a message from the city has one long-time business worried about a hit to their bottom line.

Soft Water Inc.

"Every day we get calls," said Steve Mackie.

Soft Water Inc. has been in Mackie’s family for four generations.

"As far as the water in the city of Waukesha goes, this is absolutely the biggest event to happen," said Mackie.

The city says the new water supply will be 60% softer than the current groundwater. The city has been sending out mailers saying the vast majority of people using Lake Michigan water in other communities ditched their water softeners.

"It’s inevitable that we will lose some business," said Mackie. "People will decide to not have their softeners."

Mackie said the only way to truly get soft water and eliminate calcium buildup around your faucets and dishwasher is to use a softener.

"We do have lots of water softeners in Wauwatosa, West Allis, Milwaukee," said Mackie.

For homeowners who choose to keep their softeners, the city is requiring they be adjusted for softer Lake Michigan water by Jan. 1, 2025. That will prevent extra chlorides from getting into any river or lake when it’s treated and discharged.

Waukesha Water Utility

"If we do not meet the standard, there could be a time when we eliminate that choice and people will have to remove their water softeners," said Dan Duchniak, GM, Waukesha Water Utility.

That is also keeping Mackie busy.

"We are working on optimizing everyone’s softeners in Waukesha to use less salt," he said.

Either way, Mackie hopes business will keep flowing.

Waukesha Lake Michigan water switch

Duchniak said most homeowners will be switched over to the new water right after Labor Day.

At roughly $280 million, Waukesha’s mayor said it’s the largest and most expensive infrastructure project the city has seen in generations.