Waukesha homicide: Community mourns grandmother shot in own home

The Waukesha community is mourning the loss of 74-year-old Nancy Lovejoy, the woman shot and killed Sunday in what was the city's first homicide in years.

Prosecutors said Lovejoy's grandson, Sean Couture, shot and killed her during an argument in the home they shared. It started after she found his gun.

"For this tragedy to happen to someone so loving and caring, it just breaks my heart," said neighbor Julie Hernandez.

Dozens gathered outside Lovejoy's home on Friday where a memorial of flowers, candles and photos continues to grow. Family members told FOX6 they are heartbroken and in shock.

"All these people just blow my mind here, it’s awesome," said Dennis Simons, Lovejoy's brother.

In the wake of the tragedy, Lovejoy's loved ones are focused on remembering the life she had – rather than the way it was taken.

"We are going to miss her – I miss her now," Simons said.

Grandson accused

Couture shot Lovejoy six times, court filings say, and then dragged his grandmother's body to the basement stairs. He is said to have then called family members.

The violence shattered the quiet of the neighborhood. After an hours-long standoff, a police dog was eventually sent into the home, and Couture was arrested. Officers said the 24-year-old man's BAC was 0.45.

"For this to end up this way, it’s just heartbreaking," said neighbor Aaron Hernandez.

Prosecutors charged Couture with first-degree intentional homicide, failure to comply with an officer and operating a firearm while intoxicated.

Couture remains held in the Waukesha County Jail on $1 million cash bond. If convicted of first-degree intentional homicide, he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison.