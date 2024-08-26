Waukesha homicide; police investigate 1st in nearly 3 years

The Brief Waukesha police arrested a man who admitted to shooting and killing his grandmother Sunday, Aug. 25. A 911 call from the shooter himself led to an hours-long standoff. The shooter was taken into custody after a K-9 was released into the home where the crime happened.



Waukesha detectives are investigating the city's first homicide in nearly three years. Police say a man shot and killed his grandmother Sunday, Aug. 25.

A quiet night on Laura Guerke's back patio was interrupted by gun shots Sunday night.

"I didn’t want to think what I thought it could have been," Guerke said.

Neighbors living near Douglass and Grand in Waukesha came out of their homes to watch a standoff unfold.

Significant police presence near Garfield and Douglass in Waukesha

"I’ve heard multiple calls to tell him to come outside," said Shaylyn Helm-Lyon.

For hours, police made commands to the man in the house. Investigators say it started around 8:30 p.m. They say the man called 911 and admitted he shot and killed his grandmother. He also made threats to hurt himself.

"It felt surreal. I’m still processing that now," said Zach McGowan.

McGowan lives directly across the street. He watched from his window as tactical units and armored vehicles surrounded the house.

Waukesha police say a drone confirmed the woman inside was dead. They say the man kept walking to the front door, but refused to come out.

"I’ve never seen anything like that before – let alone right in front of my house," Guerke said.

Police said they tried to negotiate. But it was not until a K-9 went in that the man was taken out of the house alive. McGowan and our cameras captured police as they loaded him into an ambulance around midnight.

"It was hard to tell if he was deceased or not because his head was drooping when they brought him out," McGowan said.

The neighbors say their only thoughts now are for the grandmother who always gave a wave and a smile.

"I pray for the family and I hope they can figure out the reasoning of why," Guerke said.

Homicide investigation near Douglass and Grand, Waukesha

Waukesha police have not released the woman's name. The suspect remains in the hospital. He has not been formally charged yet – and there is no word on a motive.

Waukesha police say the last homicide in the city was the 2021 Christmas parade attack.