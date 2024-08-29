Waukesha fatal shooting; 24-year-old accused of killing his grandmother

article

The Brief A 24-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing his grandmother in Waukesha's first homicide in three years. Charges were filed Thursday, Aug. 29 against Sean Couture. The shooting happened Sunday, Aug. 25 – and led to an hours-long standoff with police.



A 24-year-old Waukesha man is accused of shooting and killing his grandmother near Garfield and Douglass on Sunday night, Aug. 25. The accused is Sean Couture – and he faces the following criminal counts:

First-degree intentional homicide

Fail/comply-officer/person in custody

Operate firearm while intoxicated

Case details

Waukesha police were dispatched to the home near Garfield and Douglass around 8:30 p.m. Sunday after receiving multiple reports of gunshots.

Dispatch had telephone contact with a man, later referred to as the defendant, Sean Couture, who admitted he had shot and killed his grandmother and also threatened to harm himself.

Dispatch had also received a call from the state of Montana, from a woman who said she was the defendant's stepmother and on vacation with the defendant's father. According to the criminal complaint, the woman said the defendant called his father moments earlier and said quote, "It's over, it's over." He said he shot his grandmother.

Homicide investigation near Garfield and Douglass, Waukesha

Many resources were deployed to the scene, including the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department armored car and personnel, along with members of the City of Waukesha Police Department’s Deployable Technology Unit, Tactical Unit, K-9, and armored vehicles.

Police say de-escalation was attempted by negotiating with the defendant, but he refused to exit the residence. After multiple unsuccessful attempts, the Waukesha Police Tactical Unit deployed chemical munitions into the home in an attempt to force him to leave the residence.

Homicide investigation near Garfield and Douglass, Waukesha

A K-9 was deployed and assisted with apprehending the defendant.

When the defendant was taken to the hospital, he had a blood alcohol level of 0.45%, which is a potentially fatal amount of alcohol in the blood.

Search warrant executed

Law enforcement secured a search warrant for the home, and found a Sig Sauer P320 9mm semi-auto firearm with a round in the chamber, in the defendant's bedroom. Law enforcement also found a loaded magazine, loose ammunition, and spent cartridge casings. More spent casings were found in and near the house.

They also found a purchase receipt for the firearm, showing the defendant bought the gun on June 4.

The complaint goes on to say that an autopsy was performed on the defendant's grandmother, the victim, and her manner of death was determined as a homicide. The preliminary findings showed she was shot six times.

Interview with the defendant at the hospital

According to the complaint, a Waukesha Police detective interviewed the defendant at the hospital on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

The defendant eventually admitted to getting into an argument with his grandmother after she discovered the firearm in his bedroom.

He said he believed she was going to call the police about him having a gun, and he shot her as she was just outside the door to the home.

The defendant admitted he dragged her body into the home and into the basement because he didn't want her body outside. He also admitted to calling his father and admitting he killed his grandmother, and that he had thoughts of killing himself.

The defendant said he had been drinking alcohol before shooting his grandmother, and then drank more alcohol after shooting her.

Couture made his initial appearance in Waukesha County court on Thursday, Aug. 29. His cash bond was set at $1 million.

Remembering Nancy Lovejoy

Nancy Lovejoy (Courtesy: Facebook, photo use approved by family)

Friends and family confirmed to FOX6 the identity of the victim, Nancy Lovejoy.

FOX6 spoke to one woman who had previously worked with Nancy, and she described her as:

"One of the most selfless people I’ve ever known, always putting others first and offering her help without hesitation. She was incredibly kind, a truly gentle soul who radiated warmth and compassion. I feel blessed to have had the opportunity to work with her at the City of Waukesha, where she served in both the Clerk’s Office and Finance before retiring a few years ago."

"Nancy was simply amazing—a rare and special person who made the world a better place just by being in it. I will miss her deeply." - Rubina Medina.