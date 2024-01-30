Habitat for Humanity tools stolen, Waukesha project facing delay

article

Construction on an entire Habitat for Humanity neighborhood in Waukesha came to a standstill Tuesday morning, Jan. 30.

Volunteers got to the site only to find all their power tools had been stolen.

"Opened this up this morning and noticed the locks were cut," said construction director Scott Meissner.

"Took all of our tools, our saws, our drills. There are a lot of empty shelves," said Melissa Songco, Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County's CEO. "We had to cancel volunteers today."

Songco said someone cut the locks to the fence and then cut the locks off two trailers filled with tools. She said it’s a $10,000 setback for the nonprofit.

"If we don’t get the funds we need and work through all the insurance, I’d say in the next couple of weeks we’ll be looking at some delays," she said.

The project is also Habitat’s biggest build ever in Waukesha. All but five units have been assigned to families already, and most of them haven’t even been built yet.

Crews broke ground on the vacant city block between Oakland and Greenfield last August. The Domenica Park project will be home to 20 Waukesha County families who otherwise wouldn’t be able to be homeowners.

This week’s theft left volunteers looking for your help to rebuild. Donations can be made through the organization's website or in person.

"If they have tools at home, they can certainly bring them to our ReStore and donate them," said Songco. "Everything, even $25, will help go a long way."

Waukesha police said no arrests have been made, but a team of investigators has been assigned to the case.