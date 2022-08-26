Habitat's Waukesha duplex townhome subdivision breaks ground

Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County broke ground on its latest development Friday, Aug. 26.

Construction began on its first 20-home subdivision, located at the site of the former Aeroshade factory in the Broadway Heights neighborhood between Oakland and Greenfield.

The duplex townhomes will be built over the next three years.

Future homeowner Stephanie Morrison is anxious to get construction started and move in with her three children.

"This is just an amazing organization, and I just have to say I'm so excited to be a part of this family and the journey that's to come," she said.

Rendering of Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County's duplex townhome subdivision

Statement from Melissa Songco, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County:

"Over the past 33 years, Habitat Waukesha has built 45 homes in partnership with deserving families. As we ramp up our efforts to provide more workforce housing in Waukesha County, we are excited to break ground on our first-ever Habitat subdivision. We are grateful for our community partners and volunteers that support our mission so we can provide homeownership opportunities for 20 new families."

