Waukesha fatal shooting: Grandmother killed, man pleads no contest

The Brief The man accused of shooting and killing his grandmother pleaded no contest. Investigators said he got into an argument after she found a gun in his bedroom. The 2024 homicide marked the city's first in nearly three years, officials said.



The Waukesha man accused of shooting and killing his grandmother pleaded no contest to first-degree intentional homicide on Friday.

In Court:

Court records show prosecutors dismissed two other charges against 25-year-old Sean Couture as part of a plea deal. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday, July 29.

The backstory:

The victim, 74-year-old Nancy Lovejoy, was shot near Garfield on Douglass on Aug. 25, 2024. Her death marked Waukesha’s first homicide in nearly three years, according to prosecutors.

Investigators said Couture got into an argument with Lovejoy after she found a gun in his bedroom. He then shot his grandmother six times, once through the heart.

Tactical units surrounded the home near Douglass and Grand for more than three hours. A K-9 went in and bit Couture, allowing officers to grab him.

Police said they found a loaded handgun in the house, and Couture was drunk. He was taken to the hospital, and his blood alcohol concentration was 0.450.

Investigators also said he called his father and stepmother and confessed to killing her. Police said he dragged his grandmother’s body to the basement stairs.