Waukesha driver out on bail for fatal crash arrested in hit-and-run

Shauntonae Walton was out on bail for a fatal crash and is now arrested again just eight months later, and this time, it's for a hit-and-run.

The driver was out of jail after posting bond in December for a crash that killed her friend. The court ordered her not to drive without a license and stay out of trouble. The new victim's family said she didn't listen.

"I just remember turning," said Genean Davis, the victim of the crash. "I didn’t see her coming."

Genean Davis

For the past week, Genean Davis and her family have been wondering why.

"I know she should’ve been coming to a stop and not stepping on her gas," said Davis.

After a car crash at 91st and Mill changed their lives. Her mother was hospitalized with several broken bones. Her son left with a fractured spine.

"Honestly, the only thing I was concerned about was my family," said Davis.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Davis said the driver took off and was arrested days later, and it wasn't the first time she's been involved with a crash like this.

"I honestly want justice served for my family and the lady that passed away," said Davis.

Back in December, Walton was arrested and charged. Investigators said she was driving drunk when she crashed at 91st and Bradley. Her friend and passenger, Deeanna Edwards, died.

"She took something away…we could never get back," said Charlotte Dettman, the victim's sister.

Deeanna Edwards

Shortly after her arrest, Walton posed a $10,000 bond with the following conditions: She wouldn't drive without a license, and she would stay out of trouble. Court documents said she didn't have a valid license when arrested for the July crash.

"Apparently, it wasn’t a wake-up," said Dettman. "It was more like laughing in the system’s face."

Now eight months later, she is back behind bars.

"I do pray every day that she suffers the way me and my family suffer," Dettman said.

Two crashes just blocks apart leave two families devastated.

"We just lost so much. We lost a lot. We lost a lot," said Dettman.

Walton has been charged with driving without a valid driver's license causing great bodily harm, hit-and-run and bail jumping in the latest case. She's being held in jail on a $25,000 bond.