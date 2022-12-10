Milwaukee car crash near 91st and Bradley; woman dead, 1 injured

article

A 31-year-old woman is dead, and another is injured following a car crash near 91st and Bradley on Saturday, Dec.10.

Police said the crash happened around 3 a.m.

Officials said the vehicle was speeding northbound on 91st when the car drove off the road, striking a tree.

The passenger of the vehicle, a 31-year-old Madison woman, died from her injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

91st and Bradley

The driver, a 26-year-old woman from Waukesha, was taken to a hospital for non-fatal injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.