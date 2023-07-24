91st and Mill rollover crash; adult, child hurt

article

Two vehicles collided at 91st and Mill Road in Milwaukee on Monday afternoon, July 24 – causing one of the vehicles to roll over.

The Milwaukee Fire Department confirms two people were injured in this wreck – one adult and one child. They were taken to Froedtert Hospital and Children's Wisconsin for treatment.

Rollover crash at 91st and Mill, Milwaukee

When more information about this wreck becomes available, FOX6 News will update this post.