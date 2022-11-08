Waukesha County unlocked vehicles entered; thieves stole firearms, tools

article

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is urging its residents to be vigilant in locking up their vehicles – and removing all valuables including firearms.

The warning comes because over the past two weeks, officials noted multiple entries into unlock vehicles in the Village of Vernon, the Village of Waukesha, and the Town of Ottawa – where vehicles parked outside residences unsecured.

Officials said in a news release that unknown offenders have been removing items from vehicles including medical supplies, money, tools, and multiple firearms.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone who spots a suspicious subject or vehicle in their neighborhood is urged to contact law enforcement. If you or someone you know has surveillance video that may have recorded any suspicious activity on their property, contact the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department.