Waukesha County teen missing; reward for info now offered

The search for a Waukesha County teenager has now stretched beyond a week. Isaiah Cramer was last seen in Vernon eight days ago.

Family members are putting up fliers all over Waukesha County. They have also increased a reward for information – it is now up to $2,000.

"OK, this is for Isaiah," said Kim Cramer, Isaiah's mother. "Isaiah – if you see this, there’s no shame. There’s no shame here. We love you very much, and we really need you to go to an authority or someone who looks safe."

Kim Cramer

Kim Cramer wants everyone to take a good look at her son. 16-year-old Isaiah has not been seen since Sunday, Feb. 4. He was staying at a residential treatment center in Vernon for mental health issues and walked away. Adding to her worry, Cramer said her son is prone to seizures.

Isaiah Cramer

"Without his medicine for eight days has been pretty significant and scary for us," Cramer said.

Officials with the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department say they have searched the community for days. Cramer told FOX6 News the search has been expanded to include neighboring counties.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"We’re probably out at least once a month with our drone," said Western Lakes Fire District Chief Brad Bowen.

Bowen's drone team was one of nearly 20 other nearby departments searching for the boy in the last days. Bowen said the infrared and night vision capabilities give extra eyes from above.

"It’s really helped our efficiency. You think of having to search 100 acres of a field – how many people does that take? How many UTVs does that take?" Bowen said.

Again, the Cramer family is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to Isaiah coming home.

He is described as 5'8" tall and weighing 200 pounds. Isaiah was last seen wearing dark sweatpants and a dark, hooded sweatshirt.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"His name means the Lord rescues. I believe – every day I have to grab hold of this hope – but I believe he’s going to be rescued," Kim Cramer said.

Anyone with information on Isaiah Cramer's whereabouts is urged to call the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department at 262-446-5090.