Waukesha County teen missing, without required medication

article

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department requested the public's help to find missing 16-year-old Isaiah Cramer – last seen in Vernon, near Maple and Center, on Sunday, Feb. 4.

Cramer is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 200 pounds, and he was last seen wearing dark sweatpants and a dark hooded sweatshirt. The sheriff's office said he does not have his required daily medication with him.

Anyone with information on Cramer's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 262-446-5090.