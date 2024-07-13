article

A Waukesha County Jail worker pleaded guilty in a federal case on Friday to providing marijuana and a cellphone to an inmate.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, 34-year-old Johanna Grace committed the offense while serving as a sheriff's department lieutenant. She worked with associates outside the jail to bring in contraband.

When she realized the crime would be discovered, prosecutors said Grace shared internal law enforcement reports with those same outside associates. She acknowledged that, as part of her conviction, she obstructed justice.

Grace faces a maximum of five years in prison. She is scheduled to be sentenced in October.

Jail death case

Grace is also accused in a Waukesha County case related to an inmate's 2023 death.

Investigators said Randy Glenn Jr. was arrested during a traffic stop for a probation violation connected to prior drug convictions. Prosecutors said Glenn was found dead in his Waukesha County Jail cell the next morning, and an autopsy found five small bags containing nearly 10 grams of cocaine in his stomach.

Washington County was assigned to investigate Glenn’s death. In a news release, investigators said: "There were no obvious signs in the cell to suggest the cause of death." During intake, a guard told investigators he heard "choking or gagging sounds" and believed Glenn was "trying to ingest something."

Featured article

Prosecutors said Deborah Link, a jail nurse also charged in the case, was told about it. According to prosecutors, she even inspected a baggie "that fell from (Glenn's) mouth." Link told police Glenn denied swallowing anything and that he was "fine."

Later that night, Glenn was "sweating very heavily." Grace, a lieutenant, was on duty at the time. Detectives said she found "two plastic bags" on the floor during Glenn’s strip-search. Investigators said she was "notified of the medical concerns" – but didn’t document it in her end-of-shift log.

Grace pleaded not guilty last year to felony abuse of residents of penal facilities.