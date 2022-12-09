Waukesha County snow, road conditions; DPW asks residents to 'slow down'

Plows from Waukesha County DPW will stay out until around 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, to ensure roads remain clear during the evening commute. The crew said the problem today wasn't the snow but you.

Patrol Superintendent Dan Moudry said the wet, heavy snow came fast, but crews were out the door even quicker.

"We are fully staffed. We have 53 trucks. 53 routes. They are all assigned. They all have trucks," said Moudry.

Moudry said his staff covers 2,000 lane miles in the county. According to him, that's the largest coverage area in southeastern Wisconsin behind neighbors in Milwaukee County.

"There were a couple of issues, yes, with some people on the roads. The big thing is they have to slow down," said Moudry.

A Waukesha County Sheriff's Department spokesman said deputies responded to six accidents and reported 23 vehicles stuck or in a ditch during Friday's storm.

"I woke up at noon, and it's like, ok, we've got snow," said Vincent Lackas, a local in Waukesha shoveling snow.

Lackus and his neighbors had an extra task waiting for them when they got home because much of the snowfall came while people were at work.

"It's not too bad, but it's a little heavy," said Lackus.

Waukesha County DPW crews said they sound like a broken record, but every year, they want to remind people to slow down and keep at least 200 feet away from plows on the road.

Following this rule helps crews clear the road faster with fewer accidents.