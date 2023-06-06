Waterford carjacking, robbery: Daniel Munoz sentenced, 6 years prison

article

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Daniel Munoz on Monday, June 5 to six years in prison plus another four years of extended supervision in connection with the March 2021 armed carjacking and robbery of a woman in Waterford.

Munoz pleaded guilty in January to operating without consent-possess weapon. A charge of armed robbery was dismissed but read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

Munoz was charged along with Hancel Matias-Rivera on this crime.

According to the criminal complaint, the 67-year-old victim exited the St. Vincent De Paul store, and two men -- later determined to be Matias-Rivera and Munoz -- demanded money and her keys at gunpoint. The two took off in her 2012 Chevrolet Malibu.

Upon investigation, the victim stated she had OnStar emergency services. The OnStar operator was able to assist officers with tracking the direction the vehicle was headed and was able to locate it on S. 93rd Street and Rogers Street in West Allis.

Responding West Allis police observed two males exiting the vehicle, and they were taken into custody without incident.

The complaint says, Munoz told police it was just random and that he had never done anything like that before. He also said he was just hungry and didn't want to walk home.