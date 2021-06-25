Water Street issues: Police presence helping, vendor says

Not far from Fiserv Forum, crowds of people packed bars and clubs on Friday, June 25, to watch the Milwaukee Bucks' playoff game on Water Street.

Water Street business owners have been asking for help amid complaints of violence, crowds and other crime over the past few weeks.

"Hope there’s no crazy violence going on down here," said Josh Haecker with Whacky Wiener & Sausages. "This is one of the busiest spots in the city at night, on the weekends."

Reckless driving, crowds, violence and a shooting last weekend are just some of the reasons Water Street business owners are on edge but optimistic as law enforcement increases its presence this weekend.

"It’s been getting better. With the police and private security walking around. So it’s getting better," Haecker said. "For me and all the other vendors on Water Street, it’s been going real well."

Water Street on Friday, June 25 during Game 2 of the Bucks' Eastern Conference Finals series.

As several thousand people packed the area, police patrolled by foot, bike, horse and car to keep crowds controlled and safe during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

"There’s been some violence the past few weeks, hence why there is more police now," said Haecker.

Milwaukee police patrol Water Street amid a series of complaints.

Milwaukee police ask for fans to enjoy the games safely, saying in a statement: "MPD shares the excitement that comes with playoff basketball; however, criminal activity will not be tolerated."

"It’s actually been going really well. Hometown crowd likes to come out and support," Haecker said.

Police will be ticketing and towing as necessary. A lot of people came together Friday to make sure the night went well. FOX6 News is told a group of volunteers will be out Saturday to clean up any trash that may be left behind.