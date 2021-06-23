Public safety in Milwaukee: Aldermen ask if city is doing enough

As thousands flood downtown Milwaukee to cheer on the Bucks, some aldermen say the city is not doing enough to keep people safe.

"I think it’s fair to say the mayor is whistling past the graveyard, here," said Alderman Bob Bauman.

"I am not very confident right now as far as what’s going on downtown and it’s a tinderbox in my estimation. And I just hope I am wrong," said Alderman Mark Borkowski. Those aldermen are questioning the public works commissioner about the plan to keep Water Street safe.

Alderman Mark Borkowski

"Can we raise the bridges?" Bauman asked?

"We can raise the bridges," said Jeffrey Polenske, DPW Commissioner.

Alderman Bauman lists other options for Water Street – a security perimeter with fences and bag checks, expanding no parking zones, and bringing in officers from neighboring departments.

"We have a fire. We don’t worry about how much it’s going to cost to put it out. Just put out the fire, worry about the cost later," Bauman said.

Alderman Bob Bauman

Milwaukee police numbers show growing homicides compared to just two years ago. In 2021, the city has seen 80 homicides. In 2020, that number was 78. In 2019 at this time, there were just 37 homicides.

"President Biden really believes that this surge in violence, this surge in gun violence that we’re seeing in cities like Milwaukee and elsewhere around the country is unacceptable," said White House Deputy Press Secretary Chris Meagher.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Chris Meagher

The president released on Wednesday, June 23, a strategy to stop the violence – including telling cities American Rescue Fund money can be used to hire more officers or to provide summer jobs for kids not in school.

"We understand we’re not going to put an end to this violence overnight, but we understand the need for the federal government to be a partner and really invest in communities," Meagher said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Milwaukee Police Association President Dale Bormann said MPD is losing officers at an "alarming" rate – writing, "hire more officers!"

"You can’t hire more officers, and they’re on the field tomorrow. I mean, they know that. That’s a stupid comment," Bauman said. "Because as a practical matter, it means starting a class, it means the class has to go through the academy, then the class has to go through field training."

FOX6 News obtained the results so far of a city survey asking residents what are their priorities for using the $394 million in federal American Rescue money coming to the city. Most responses are for public safety.

You are welcome to share your thoughts on the use of the American Rescue Fund money.