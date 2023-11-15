Washington County high-speed pursuit, car stolen in armed carjacking

article

A Washington County high-speed pursuit ended with a crash and the driver in custody Tuesday night, Nov. 14.

According to a sheriff's office Facebook post, multiple people called 911 about "an erratic driver" on I-41 in Germantown. It was reported that the driver stopped in the middle of the lanes of traffic on the interstate at one point – and was also involved in a hit-and-run and struck several barricades.

A deputy located the car and stopped the driver, identified as a 24-year-old Glendale man, on I-41 at Lovers Lane in the town of Polk. After the deputy got the VIN number, the driver took off and led the deputy on a chase. The chase reached speeds of 115 mph and ended when the driver crashed on I-41 near Church Road in Fond du Lac County.

Gun recovered after Washington County pursuit (Courtesy: WCSO | Facebook)

The driver was taken into custody, the sheriff's office said, and a gun and drugs were found in the car. He was taken to a hospital for medical clearance and a legal blood draw before being taken to the Washington County Jail on charges including OWI and fleeing/eluding law enforcement.

The vehicle was later determined to have been stolen from Milwaukee in an armed carjacking.