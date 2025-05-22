Expand / Collapse search

War Memorial Beer Garden; German food, beer sold with purpose

Published  May 22, 2025 8:42am CDT
War Memorial Beer Garden

Brian Kramp is Milwaukee’s lakefront seeing how you can help raise funds for a great cause.

MILWAUKEE - This weekend, enjoy stunning views of Lake Michigan, genuine atmosphere, and authentic street food all at one of Milwaukee’s Best Beer Gardens. Brian Kramp is at the War Memorial Beer Garden (750 N Lincoln Memorial Drive) where German food and beer will be sold with a purpose.

Food and beer sold with purpose

Brian Kramp is at the War Memorial Beer Garden where German food and beer will be sold with a purpose.

Field Of Flags outside War Memorial Center

Brian Kramp is at the Field Of Flags outside the War Memorial Center where each flag is planted for a very special reason.

27, 316 flags will be installed

Brian Kramp is with the education director of the center where "Honor the Dead. Serve the Living" is their mission.

Memorial Day weekend beers

Brian Kramp has details on the release of some special Memorial Day weekend beers that you’ll be able to enjoy starting tomorrow.

Preview of what’s on tap

Brian Kramp has a preview of what’s on tap at one of Milwaukee’s Best Beer Gardens.

