War Memorial Beer Garden; German food, beer sold with purpose

Brian Kramp is Milwaukee’s lakefront seeing how you can help raise funds for a great cause.
MILWAUKEE - This weekend, enjoy stunning views of Lake Michigan, genuine atmosphere, and authentic street food all at one of Milwaukee’s Best Beer Gardens. Brian Kramp is at the War Memorial Beer Garden (750 N Lincoln Memorial Drive) where German food and beer will be sold with a purpose.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Brian Kramp is at the War Memorial Beer Garden where German food and beer will be sold with a purpose.
Brian Kramp is at the Field Of Flags outside the War Memorial Center where each flag is planted for a very special reason.
Brian Kramp is with the education director of the center where "Honor the Dead. Serve the Living" is their mission.
Brian Kramp has details on the release of some special Memorial Day weekend beers that you’ll be able to enjoy starting tomorrow.
Brian Kramp has a preview of what’s on tap at one of Milwaukee’s Best Beer Gardens.