Walker's Point standoff, Milwaukee man charged

A Milwaukee man arrested after a standoff with police on June 6 is now charged with multiple counts.

Prosecutors accuse Otis Frazier, 27, of involvement in two separate criminal incidents on May 18 – weeks before his arrest.

On May 18, around 5:25 p.m., police were called to a business near 9th and Atkinson. There, a criminal complaint states, a victim told police that she and a witness were at the business when a man pulled up in a blue SUV.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The man, since identified as Frazier, had a gun and allegedly said to the victim: "(Expletive) where my money? Thought I wasn't gonna catch you?" The victim said Frazier threatened to kill her and pointed his gun at her.

The complaint states the witness saw Frazier grab the victim and force her into his blue SUV. The victim said to Frazier "please don't kill me," and the two drove around in Frazier's SUV. Allegedly, Frazier continued to threaten the victim and demand money until dropping her off more than five miles away near Mitchell Park on the Milwaukee's south side.

Otis Frazier

The night of May 18, hours after the alleged abduction, the complaint states police were called to the area of 30th and Brown for a missing person report. While investigating, officers said an SUV appeared and started accelerating toward them before slowing down. The driver was holding a gun outside his window and "fired multiple times at them." The SUV then drove off. Detectives found four bullet casings at the scene, all fired from the same gun.

A suspect SUV in the shooting was spotted on a Milwaukee police pole camera a few blocks away near 35th and Lisbon. Shortly after, police conducted a traffic stop and arrested a man who was driving the SUV. The man was the only person in the SUV, but did not match the description of the shooter/driver near 30th and Brown.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The complaint states the man told police that he had only gotten the SUV "approximately five minutes prior to being stopped." When shown a photo of Frazier, the man "made no statement." A few days later, police listened to one of that man's jail phone calls. During a call, the complaint states, a woman told the man that "police arrested the wrong guy."

A forensic investigator found finger and hand prints on the SUV the man was driving. Those prints, the complaint states, belonged to Frazier – not the driver who police took into custody. A bullet casing was found on the driver's side floor; it matched those found at the shooting scene, the complaint states.

On May 19, the complaint states, police showed the abduction victim a picture of the suspect SUV involved in the shooting. The victim "gasped and became emotional" upon seeing the picture. She said she recognized a sweatshirt, seen in the backseat, from when Frazier abducted her.

Walker's Point standoff

On June 6, police went to a home near 10th and Pierce to execute a search warrant. A woman and three kids voluntarily left the house. Frazier, however, engaged in a "lengthy standoff" with officers, according to the complaint. He was ultimately found hiding in the attic.

Officers found a gun and ammunition, but the weapon was not involved in the previously described incidents, the complaint states. Officers also found 13.2 grams of cocaine, baggies and a digital scale; the items were believed to be Frazier's.

Police presence near 9th and Pierce, Milwaukee

The woman told police that the blue SUV belonged to the man who police had initially taken into custody – not Frazier – but that Frazier had "previously" been in the vehicle. After the shooting near 30th and Brown, the complaint states, Frazier told the woman "in a panic" that "police had shot at him, but he did not shoot at them."

In all, Frazier is charged with seven counts:

First-degree recklessly endangering safety (3 counts)

Possession of a firearm by a felon (2 counts)

False imprisonment

Possession with intent to deliver cocaine

Frazier made an initial court appearance on June 10, and a judge set cash bond at $100,000. He is due back in court on June 21.