9th and Pierce hostage situation: Milwaukee police arrest suspect

article

Milwaukee police responded to a hostage situation near 9th and Pierce on the city's south side on Monday afternoon, June 6. The first call to police came a short time before 2 p.m.

Officials released information on the matter on Tuesday – indicating that a suspect was allegedly holding several individuals hostage in a residence. MPD officers made contact with several individuals from the residence and moved them to safety.

The suspect barricaded himself and refused to exit, officials said. A tactical situation was established. Tactical Enforcement Officers and Crisis Negotiators responded. It was determined the suspect was wanted for several other offenses.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

After several hours of negotiations, the suspect, a 27-year-old Milwaukee man, was arrested without further incident.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.