Waiting on FEMA to survey flood damage in southeast Wisconsin

The Brief FEMA could be on the ground in southeast Wisconsin this week, surveying the flood damage. After surveying the damage, the governor can ask the president to declare a major disaster. FOX6 spoke to a business owner in Butler who said he could use FEMA assistance after his printing business was damaged.



Federal money could help you with flood damage, but state and federal leaders still have to follow additional steps to get to that point.

Next, the Federal Emergency Management Agency needs to join the state in an assessment of damages, something Gov. Tony Evers requested last week.

FOX6 reported on Friday, Aug. 15, that Milwaukee County’s executive said he heard FEMA could be in Wisconsin Monday, August 18.

However,, a Milwaukee County spokesperson on Monday said county leaders heard unconfirmed reports it could be later this week.

Collapsed roadway

It would be just one of several more steps.

Damage to Ries Graphics

What we know:

"Water was up about yea-high," said Dan Ries, showing how the historic floods hit this 109-year-old family printing company, Ries Graphics in Butler.

Ries Graphics

"This is what we had to throw away," Ries added, showing books designed to teach children how to play the piano.

That included some of the 120,000 books that were ready to ship before the storm.

Dan Ries estimates $300,000-$400,000 in damage.

They’re estimating it could take 10 semi-trucks to get all of this damaged paper to the recycler.

Ries Graphics flooding

And then there’s equipment like the flooded compressor and flooded forklift.

"So it flooded everything in it," said Ries, as he showed his broken forklift. "They’re so busy with damaged goods that I can’t get anybody out to look at it."

Ries’s insurance isn’t covering the damage, since it was caused by a flood.

He’s hoping FEMA might help.

"It was a national disaster for me, for sure. This was a huge loss," said Ries. "I hope they consider us for some funds, because it sure would keep the operation going. We have 50 people who depend on working here every day."

There are several steps before federal aid could help Wisconsin flood victims.

Damaged goods

FEMA process

What we know:

"We'll get that information up to the state, and then they'll get it up to FEMA and FEMA, and then FEMA will be on the ground. But I don't have the exact date of that," said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson on Monday about the local damage assessments.

Next, FEMA will visit Wisconsin to estimate damage, which Gov. Evers requested last week.

When that wraps, the governor can ask the president to declare a major disaster.

"I personally have not been contacted by the federal government or FEMA, but I know that our office of emergency management, as well as the Wisconsin Emergency Management Board, has been in contact with FEMA," said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley last week. "I've heard that there may be representatives from FEMA on the ground as early as Monday, but I think there's more to hear about that. So more to come on that last question."

Then, on Monday, a county spokesmen clarified: "County officials have heard unconfirmed reports that FEMA is anticipated to arrive later this week. Once we have a confirmed date, we will share that information with the public."

For comparison, in 2008, President George W. Bush declared a major disaster nine days after flooding and about 24,000 Wisconsinites got some FEMA help, an average of roughly $4,000.

For now, Wisconsin flood victims are waiting to see if they'll get federal assistance.

"I run the business where I keep money aside for a rainy day. And we had a really, really rainy day, so we’ll come through this just fine," said Ries.

As the printing company continues the work it's been doing for four generations, now entering the fifth generation.

Waukesha County estimates $63 million in damage to homes and businesses, and $4 million to public property like Campbell Drive that washed away in the flood, and is now a massive cliff and crater.

Across the nine counties around Milwaukee, 211 reports 17,000 damage reports. About 83% were in Milwaukee County.