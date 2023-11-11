Veterans Day 5K & 10K
Hundreds of people brave the chilly weather to take part in the Veterans Day 5K and 10K, first race of the Chilly Willy Run Series.
MILWAUKEE - The Veterans Day 5K & 10K is the first walk-run in the "Chilly Willy Run Series" – and all donations are going to Operation Finally Home Wisconsin. FOX6's Isley Gooden tells you more.
5K & 10K to Benefit Veterans
Veterans Day 5K & 10K; Milwaukee 'Chilly Willy Run Series' raising money for 'Operation: Finally Home' which provides mortgage-free homes and home improvements for wounded veterans and their families.
Raising Money for Operation: Finally Home
The Veterans Day 5K & 10K in Milwaukee will see hundreds of runners brave the cold to help raise money for 'Operation: Finally Home' to help veterans and their families buy and improve their homes.
Running to Benefit Veterans
Hundreds of people kicked off their Saturday morning with some push-ups at the Milwaukee War Memorial. It's all part of the Veterans Day 5K and 10K 'Chilly Willy Run Series.'