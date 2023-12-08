Child pornography possession, Milwaukee man gets 3 years in prison

article

A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to three years in prison for possession of child pornography.

Bernard Schruender, 63, pleaded guilty to one count of possession. Three other counts were dismissed as part of a deal with prosecutors. He was also sentenced to two years of extended supervision and must register as a sex offender upon release.

Schruender previously worked as a University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee custodian. Prosecutors said he had dozens of child porn images on his phone and laptop – and tried to access flagged websites using the university's Wi-Fi.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

According to a criminal complaint, campus police were notified of three blocked attempts of someone trying to access certain websites. Those websites were flagged for potentially hosting child sexual abuse material. While the attempt came from a personal device, it was made using the university's Wi-Fi – which required a username and password log-in.

The account information belonged to Schruender, the complaint states, who worked as a custodian at the School of Freshwater Sciences in the city's Harbor District. A warrant was granted to search his personal devices, and agents found more than 60 child porn images between his phone and laptop. The victims ranged in age, some believed to be as young as 4 years old.