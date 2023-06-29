Child porn charges, UWM custodian accused

article

A University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee custodian is charged with four counts of child pornography possession.

Prosecutors said 62-year-old Bernard Schruender had dozens of child porn images on his phone and laptop – and tried to access flagged websites using the university's Wi-Fi.

According to a criminal complaint, campus police were notified of three blocked attempts of someone trying to access certain websites. Those websites were flagged for potentially hosting child sexual abuse material. While the attempt came from a personal device, it was made using the university's Wi-Fi – which required a username and password log-in.

The account information belonged to Schruender, the complaint states, who works as a custodian at the School of Freshwater Sciences in the city's Harbor District. A warrant was granted to search his personal devices, and agents found more than 60 child porn images between his phone and laptop. The victims ranged in age, some believed to be as young as 4 years old.

Schruender made his initial court appearance Thursday, June 29. A $20,000 signature bond was issued.