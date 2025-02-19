UW-Milwaukee event celebrates Black businesses through the years

article

The Brief UWM hosted an event that explored the past, present and future of Milwaukee's Black businesses. A panel of accomplished local entrepreneurs spoke at the free event. At Fiserv Forum, a different event let MPS students explore HBCUs.



The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee School of Continuing Education hosted an event Wednesday that explored the past, present and future of the city's Black businesses.

History, Present and Future of Milwaukee’s Black Businesses

"Black Businesses Through the Years: A Roadmap for Success" featured a panel of accomplished entrepreneurs in Milwaukee's Black community – including Gaulien Smith of Gee’s Clippers, Edna Abarnathy of E.R. Abarnathy Industrial Inc., and Angela Smith of Daddy’s Soul Food & Grille.

"We're trying to create a road map, and leaning on the history of Milwaukee's Black-owned businesses as a guidance and a tool for current businesses to find a way to success," said Greg Martin, director of the Small Business Development Center.

The free event offered inspiration and practical insight for aspiring entrepreneurs, seasoned professionals and others.

HBCU scholarships

The Milwaukee Bucks will celebrate the fourth annual HBCU night Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers, but celebrations kicked off Wednesday at Fiserv Forum.

The Bucks said more than 450 Milwaukee Public Schools students learned about Historically Black Colleges and Univities and explored options for their education.

Johnson Controls and the Bucks will provide $10,000 scholarships to two local high school students who plan to attend an HBCU next fall. Those students will be recognized during Thursday's game.