UW-Milwaukee installs Narcan boxes on campuses

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) announced on Monday, Aug. 22 it has made available the naloxone nasal spray Narcan in boxes installed across its campuses.

A news release says the Nalox-ZONE boxes were installed over the summer on the Milwaukee, Waukesha and Washington County campuses.

UWM is one of the first campuses in the University of Wisconsin System to install the Nalox-ZONE boxes. Officials say the easy-to-use and safe medication can temporarily reverse the potentially life-threatening effects of an opioid overdose.

Opioid overdoses have been affecting communities nationwide, and overdose deaths have been growing at an alarming rate, including in Wisconsin. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, is the primary driver of the increase in overdose deaths.