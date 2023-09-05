UW-Madison student 'brutally attacked,' sexually assaulted

article

A University of Wisconsin student was "brutally attacked" and sexually assaulted in downtown Madison early Sunday morning, Sept. 3.

According to Madison police, the woman in her 20s was found "severely beaten" near Wilson and Bedford streets – roughly a half-mile from Kohl Center – around 3:20 a.m. She was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and remained in critical condition as of Sunday afternoon.

Police said the attack appears to be a "stranger assault." No arrests have been made.

"I have authorized a full complement of police resources to bring this person or persons to justice," Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said during a media briefing on Sunday.

Police said they're in need of surveillance video from the area, and asked the public to share any information they may have. Anyone with surveillance video and/or photos is asked to call 608-255-2345. All video already submitted is in the process of being reviewed. To submit an anonymous tip, call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or use the P3 app.