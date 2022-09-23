TV campaign ads, Milwaukee has 2nd most nationwide

You can't escape them – they're in your mailbox, on your phone, on the radio and on television – advertisements trying to sway your vote.

Follow the cash, and you'll find evidence that Wisconsin is one of the most important battlegrounds.

Candidates like to show themselves doing totally normal things like filling up their gas tanks, driving around town in their favorite pickup truck and visiting construction sites wearing more relatable clothing – either a sweater vest or flannel, but definitely no stuffy ties.

According to the Wesleyan Media Project, Milwaukee ranks second in the nation for campaign ads on TV – 8,800 have been broadcast in the past two weeks.

Those ads are nearly evenly split between the U.S. Senate and governor's races. The top city was Las Vegas.

Wisconsin is tops the nation for Senate race spending with more than 14,000 spots in the past two weeks.

Who's winning the spending war?

The Wesleyan Media Project found, in the past two weeks, Gov. Tony Evers and his supporters have run 6,130 ads compared to 4,065 for Republican challenger Tim Michels and his supporters.

A separate study from AdImpact Politics looks at total ad spending and found Wisconsin hosts the country's most expensive gubernatorial election. Republicans are spending $16.8 million compared to Democrats' $38 million.

However, AdImpact found Republicans spending more in the Senate race – $49 million to $40 million for Democrats.

By the numbers

Of the 14,180 U.S. Senate ads that aired in Wisconsin from Sept. 5-18, the Wesleyan Media Project:

7,182 ads were pro-Democrat

6,998 ads were pro-Republican

63% were attack ads

37% of ads favoring Mandela Barnes were negative against Ron Johnson

90% of ads favoring Johnson were negative against Barnes

And for Wisconsin's gubernatorial race, out of 10,195 ads:

6,130 ads were pro-Democrat

4,065 ads were pro-Republican

74% were attack ads

79% of ads favoring Evers were negative against Michels

67% of ads favoring Michels were negative against Evers

Attack ads help paint a picture of the candidate. When voters say they don't know enough about a candidate to have an opinion, it leaves an opening to paint a picture with an attack ad.

Midterms are breaking records for the negative ads. The Wesleyan Media Project found, nationwide, 54% of Senate ads were negative from Sept. 5-18 – beating the same time span in previous elections.

2012

Promote: 35.4%

Contrast: 22.9%

Attack: 41.7%

2014

Promote: 25.6%

Contrast: 22.5%

Attack: 51.9%

2016

Promote: 31.8%

Contrast: 23.5%

Attack: 44.7%

2018

Promote: 31.2%

Contrast: 27.1%

Attack: 41.7%

2020

Promote: 24.6%

Contrast: 31.0%

Attack: 44.4%

2022

Promote: 25.8%

Contrast: 19.5%

Attack: 54.7%

And for the gubernatorial races, Wesleyan Media Project found:

2014

Promote: 35.7%

Contrast: 19.4%

Attack: 42.1%

2018

Promote: 36.1%

Contrast: 20.9%

Attack: 42.9%

2022

Promote: 28.5%

Contrast: 20.5%

Attack: 51.0%

Figures are from September 5 to September 18 for each election year,

and 2022 figures are based on ongoing assessments, which are subject to change.

Numbers include broadcast television. CITE SOURCE OF DATA AS: Kantar/CMAG with analysis by the Wesleyan Media Project. Subject to change. Numbers include broadcast television. *Includes third party negative airings where relevant; CITE SOURCE OF DATA AS: Kantar/CMAG with analysis by the Wesleyan Media Project.