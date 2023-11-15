TSA: Travel safely with firearms; review of penalties

As Thanksgiving approaches, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is reminding travelers that firearms are never allowed at the TSA checkpoint or in carry-on bags.

The TSA on Wednesday, Nov. 15 provided a demonstration on the safe and legal way to pack a firearm.

They also reviewed local criminal and civil penalties that passengers can face and discussed other holiday travel tips which will help passengers complete the security screening process safely and efficiently.

Transporting Firearms and Ammunition

You may transport unloaded firearms in a locked hard-sided container as checked baggage only.

Declare the firearm and/or ammunition to the airline when checking your bag at the ticket counter.

The container must completely secure the firearm from being accessed. Locked cases that can be easily opened are not permitted.

Be aware that the container the firearm was in when purchased may not adequately secure the firearm when it is transported in checked baggage.

Carry-on Baggage Screening in Standard Lanes

In most cases, food or snacks such as fruit, health bars, and sandwiches can stay inside your carry-on bag. There are special instructions for liquids, gels, and aerosols, as well as for baby food, breast milk and medically necessary items.

If you are preparing for your flight, be aware that how and what you pack can impact the screening process. Be sure that you check for prohibited items and remember to follow the 3-1-1 liquids rule

Contact AskTSA or TSA Contact Center with questions you have regarding TSA firearm regulations and for clarification on what you may or may not transport in your carry-on or checked baggage.

The number of firearms detected at airport security checkpoints nationwide continues to increase.