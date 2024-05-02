TSA explosives detection canine retires; Mitchell International Airport

article

Rex, a 6-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer, is retiring as a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) passenger screening canine at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

Rex was joined by several of the canine handlers, TSA staff, and invited guests to celebrate his retirement on Thursday.

Rex was showered with tennis balls after he alerted on a scent on a decoy passenger. Rex’s handler, Regina Eisenberg, then removed Rex’s "Do Not Pet" patch from his harness.

"In retirement, Rex is looking forward to snoozing on the couch, visiting the beach for the first time, and enjoying his favorite squeaky toys," said TSA.

TSA trains each of its explosives detection canines at the TSA Canine Training Center, located at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas. About 300 canines complete the training annually.