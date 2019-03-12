Witnesses: Texas man said to be armed is shot, killed after approaching driver at Austin protest
AUSTIN, Texas -- A driver was detained after he allegedly shot and killed a man after driving through a protest in downtown Austin on Saturday evening, July 25, police said.
4 injured in shooting at Dallas sports bar after men not allowed in due to COVID-19 restrictions
DALLAS -- Dallas police said three men were shot and a woman was hit by shrapnel when someone opened fire outside a sports bar in North Oak Cliff Saturday night, July 25.The shooter was reportedly among three men who were turned away from Harris House of Heroes II sports bar, just before midnight, because the establishment was at full capacity.In May, a Dallas fire marshal shut down the crowded Harris House of Heroes location off McKinney Avenue after a disagreement over whether it should be classified as a bar or restaurant.Last month, the Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission suspended the license for the other Harris House of Heroes location for 30 days.At the time, the attorney for House of Heroes’ called it unreasonable.
Hanna becomes hurricane as it heads toward virus-weary Texas
HOUSTON — Tropical Storm Hanna was upgraded to a hurricane Saturday, moving toward the Texas coast and threatening to bring heavy rain, storm surge and possible tornadoes to a part of the country trying to cope with a surge in coronavirus cases.The storm, which is the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, was expected to make landfall Saturday afternoon or evening south of Corpus Christi, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said Saturday morning.
US sued over expulsion of migrant children detained in hotel
HOUSTON — Legal groups sued the U.S. government Friday to try to stop the expulsion of children detained in hotel rooms by the Trump administration under an emergency declaration citing the coronavirus.The owners of the Hampton Inn & Suites in McAllen, Texas, said Friday night that they ended any reservations on rooms used to detain minors.
Texas court says girl stays on life support, pending trial
DALLAS — A Texas appeals court ruled Friday that a hospital must keep a 17-month-old girl on life support pending a trial addressing the merits of the law doctors invoked to withdraw life-sustaining treatment.The case has been making its way through the courts since Nov. 10, when Cook Children’s Medical Center had planned to remove Tinslee Lewis from life support after invoking Texas' so-called “10-day rule.” The law can be employed when a family disagrees with doctors on withdrawing life-sustaining treatment.Doctors at the Fort Worth hospital have said Tinslee is in pain and won’t ever improve.
Young patient caught coronavirus at party, spread it to grandfather who died, doctor says
DALLAS -- Parkland Hospital in Dallas, Texas, was caring for about 170 coronavirus patients as of Tuesday, July 21, and one tragic case produced a cautionary tale.Dr.
Fort Hood soldier's body found near base; 3rd death in a month
AUSTIN, Texas -- U.S. Army officials on Tuesday said that the body of a Fort Hood soldier was found near the Texas army base, marking the third time in a month that a Fort Hood soldier’s body has been discovered.Pvt.
'I can't do that, boss:' Security footage shows FedEx driver refusing to help fallen 89-year-old
A FedEx delivery driver was caught on video refusing to assist an elderly man asking for help, after the man had fallen on his porch in Freeport, Texas Saturday, July 18.
10 members of 'Thin Blue Line Motorcycle Club' hurt, 3 killed by drunk driver on Texas highway
Twelve members of the Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club were injured — three of them fatally — in a head-on crash on a Texas highway involving a man authorities say was driving drunk when he crossed a divider.
85 babies have tested positive for COVID-19 in 1 Texas county
NUECES COUNTY, Texas -- A total of 85 babies have tested positive for COVID-19 in Nueces County, Texas, the county’s health director said on Friday, July 17.In a COVID-19 public health update streamed on Corpus Christi government social media pages, Annette Rodriguez, director of public health for Nueces County, said that as of July 17, more than 80 babies in the county have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.“We currently have 85 babies under the age of one here in Nueces County that have all tested positive for COVID-19,” Rodriguez said during the livestream.
Coronavirus patient, 24, who was ‘close to death’ leaves Texas hospital after 79 days
DALLAS -- A 24-year-old coronavirus patient who was hospitalized for nearly 3 months and placed on a ventilator with "dismal odds" of survival was released from a Texas hospital Wednesday, July 15.“I saw a light,” Paola Castillo said while recuperating after 79 days at Medical City North Hills in Dallas, according to a hospital press release. “That light was God telling me it was time to wake up.”Castillo was admitted to the emergency department on April 27 after experiencing difficulty breathing, a cough and fever for 6 days prior.Her symptoms worsened, and she was placed on a ventilator in the first 24 hours after being admitted to the hospital.
Refrigerated trucks requested in Arizona, Texas as morgues reach capacity amid COVID-19 surge
Some Arizona and Texas counties are running out of space in their morgues and have put out calls for refrigerated trucks in which to store bodies and help take some pressure off of local medical examiners’ offices.
50 people charged: How prosecutors say wealthy parents bribed college insiders
STANFORD, Calif. -- Fifty people were charged Tuesday, March 12 in a scheme in which wealthy parents allegedly bribed college coaches and other insiders to get their children into some of the nation's most elite universities.According to federal prosecutors, here is how the college admissions bribery scheme worked:The schemeParents of prospective students conspired with a college entrance consultant to beat the system and ensure their students were admitted or had a better chance to be admitted to certain colleges or universities, including Yale, Stanford, Texas, UCLA, USC, Wake Forest and others.HowProsecutors allege several methods were used including:— Bribing those administering college entrance exams to provide answers, change answers or allow someone other than the student to take the exam and centers "controlled" by the consultant.
Former Texas nurse accused of killing dozens of kids in '80s
DALLAS — A Texas nurse who is in prison for the 1984 killing of a toddler has been charged with murder in the 1981 death of an infant, and authorities said Friday that they think she may have killed up to 60 young children around that time.Genene Jones, 66, has been serving concurrent sentences at a prison in Gatesville for two 1984 convictions: a 99-year prison sentence for murder in the death of 15-month-old Chelsea McClelland, who was given a fatal injection of a muscle relaxant, and a 60-year term for injury to a child for giving 4-week-old Rolando Santos a large injection of the blood-thinner Heparin, which he survived.On Thursday, the Bexar County district attorney's office announced that a grand jury had returned a murder indictment against Jones in the 1981 death of 11-month-old Joshua Sawyer, who investigators say died of a fatal overdose of an anti-seizure drug, Dilantin.During Jones' time working in hospitals and clinics in San Antonio and elsewhere in Texas, children died of unexplained seizures and other complications.At a news conference Friday in San Antonio, District Attorney Nico LaHood said investigators believe Jones may have killed some or all of those children because they died under unusual circumstances during or shortly after her shifts."She's been suspected in dozens of infant deaths and she's only been held accountable in one," he said.LaHood said the new murder charge is based on fresh evidence that came to light and a review of old evidence.
Texas adoption agencies could ban Jews, gays, Muslims
AUSTIN, Texas — Parents seeking to adopt children in Texas could soon be rejected by state-funded or private agencies with religious objections to them being Jewish, Muslim, gay, single, or interfaith couples, under a proposal in the Republican-controlled Legislature.Five other states have passed similar laws protecting faith-based adoption organizations that refuse to place children with gay parents or other households on religious grounds — but Texas' rule would extend to state-funded agencies.
Nearly 50 people taken to hospitals after Texas tornado
CANTON, Texas — Nearly 50 people were taken to hospitals after a tornado hit a small city in East Texas on Saturday, including one with critical injuries.Powerful storms swept through Canton and nearby areas about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Dallas, leaving behind a trail of overturned vehicles, mangled trees and damaged homes.ETMC Regional Heathcare Systems hospitals in the area received 47 patients following the storm, including one person in critical condition, spokeswoman Rebecca Berkley said.
WATCH: House Speaker Paul Ryan rides horses with Border Patrol in Texas
TEXAS -- In true cowboy fashion, House Speaker Paul Ryan posted a video of himself riding a horse with the Border Patrol in Texas on Saturday, February 25th.Speaker Ryan's tweet read, "The Border Patrol mustangs are great movers.
Texas Border Patrol agent convicted of aiding drug cartel
BROWNSVILLE, Texas — A South Texas jury has acquitted a Border Patrol agent of murder but convicted him of aiding organized crime in a drug-related case that left a man decapitated.Joel Luna was acquitted Tuesday in Brownsville of the most serious charges in the 2015 death.
Dallas' well-known Mia's Tex-Mex restaurant shares rich history with the Cowboys
DALLAS, TX -- So many things are ingrained the culture of the Lone Star State.
"You're in the right place:" FOX6 team finds Green Bay Packers paradise in the Lone Star State
DALLAS, TX -- Green Bay Packers fans headed to Dallas this weekend for the big Packers vs.