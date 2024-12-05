article

The Brief President-elect Trump nominated Fiserv CEO Frank Bisagnano for Social Security Commissioner. Bisagnano is also board chair and president of the Milwaukee-based company. Bisagnano's nomination is subject to U.S. Senate confirmation.



President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday announced his nomination of Fiserv CEO Frank Bisignano for Social Security Administration commissioner.

"I am very pleased to nominate Frank Bisignano to serve as the Commissioner of the Social Security Administration," Trump said in a post on Truth Social. "Frank is a business leader, with a tremendous track record of transforming large corporations. He will be responsible to deliver on the Agency’s commitment to the American People for generations to come!"

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Bisignano's nomination is subject to U.S. Senate confirmation. According to Fiserv, Bisignano will continue in his current positions with the Milwaukee-based company – which include president and board chair, in addition to CEO – until confirmed.

"Serving as CEO of Fiserv is an honor and I am incredibly proud of what our team has and will accomplish," Bisignano said in a statement through Fiserv. "I am honored to have this once in a lifetime opportunity to serve my country. I thank President-elect Trump and, if confirmed, look forward to applying my experience to transform our social security system."

Featured article

Fiserv moved from Brookfield to its new global headquarters, near Phillips and Michigan in downtown Milwaukee, in March. The company also holds the naming rights to Fiserv Forum, which hosted the 2024 Republican National Convention in July.

In addition, on Wednesday, Trump announced the selections of former Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro to resume that role; former Rep. Billy Long of Missouri as IRS commissioner; former Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia to lead the Small Business Administration; Daniel Driscoll, an Army veteran who was a senior adviser to Vice President-elect JD Vance, as Army secretary; Jared Isaacman, a tech billionaire who conducted the first private spacewalk on Elon Musk's SpaceX rocket, as NASA administrator; and Adam Boehler, a lead negotiator on the Abraham Accords team, as special presidential envoy for hostage affairs.