Fiserv global headquarters in Milwaukee a 'digital-first workplace'

Fiserv, Inc. celebrates a milestone move to its new global headquarters in downtown Milwaukee on Monday, March 4. The new location is at 600 Vel R. Phillips Avenue.

A news release says the new space is roughly 168,000 square feet of space. It is designed to "bring together Fiserv associates, clients and prospects in a modern digital-first workplace that highlights the company’s innovative solutions and expertise with uniquely local touches."

The release says the new Fiserv global headquarters features state-of-the-art technology, meeting, dining, social and collaboration experiences along with Milwaukee’s trademark Cream City brick in the interior. Designed with countless ‘wow factors’ throughout the impressive multi-story structure, there are infinite intentional design touches to be discovered by those who visit. Among the many notable features:

Client Experience Center – A dedicated high-tech experience center, designed for hosting meetings with clients, prospective clients and partners, and training sessions.

Clover Café – Proudly brewing local fan favorite, Colectivo Coffee, Clover Café is an intentional symbol and celebration of how Fiserv is powering small businesses through its Clover® point-of-sale payments and business management platform.

The Point Downtown – Featuring Clover kiosks and mobile ordering capabilities, The Point Downtown serves as a gathering point for colleagues to come together and refuel in a world-class dining experience for breakfast and lunch, and also offers 24/7 grab-and-go options.

Commerce Corridor – This inviting collaborative workspace features a beautiful restoration of a historic Cream City brick wall and artwork that takes people back in time to the building’s early days in merchandise storage, while striking an artfully vintage vibe that blends the old with modern elements of the company’s iconic and connected brands.

Fiserv Associates’ Kids Art – Deepening the personal pride and connection of the Fiserv family is a special tribute to the company’s associates and their children through a proud display of individual art pieces that feature interpretations of how they see the world differently – in Fiserv orange. These unique and custom works of art have been personally created by associates’ children, who are considered extended members of the Fiserv family.

The Connector – A strategically placed set of ‘stadium stairs’ serve as a ‘connector’ from floor to floor and create an expansive open-concept experience to inspire movement, collaboration and innovation at its best.

Blue-Sky Staircase – The Blue-Sky Staircase, named for the company’s commitment to blue-sky thinking, is a modern, open-concept architectural centerpiece spanning the headquarters’ main floors. It features stunning lighting accents and pays homage to the Wisconsin state animal (the badger), state bird (the robin), and state flower (the wood violet) through unique custom murals.

Skywalk Connections from Parking to the 3rd Street Market Hall – Facilitating community connection, Fiserv associates will have easy access to parking from the new global headquarters, as well as to the dynamic 3rd Street Market Hall location for dining and activities.

