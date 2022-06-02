Trump endorses Tim Michels for Wisconsin governor

article

Former President Donald Trump publicly endorsed Tim Michels for Wisconsin governor on Thursday, June 2.

Michels, who launched his campaign in April, is one of the Republicans hoping to face off against Democrat Tony Evers.

"Tim Michels has my complete and total endorsement," Trump's endorsement read, in part. "If Wisconsin has the wisdom to make Tim their next governor, it will have unprecedented success."

Michels co-owns Michels Corp. Their 8,000 workers build pipelines, electric utilities, bridges and roads. He touts being an Army commander and says he’s going to turn Madison upside down.

"During my administration, Tim served on my infrastructure task force, and helped us plan and start building the Keystone XL Pipeline before Joe Biden launched his assault on American Energy production," Trump's endorsement continued.

Michels will face the other republicans in the primary Aug. 9. He ran for U.S. Senate in 2004 and lost.

During the Wisconsin Republican Convention in May, delegates voted on who to endorse, or whether to endorse at all. Candidate and former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch captured the backing of nearly 55% in the second round of voting – shy of the 60% needed. Roughly 43% voted for the option not to endorse.

In a response to Trump's endorsement Thursday, Kleefisch said:

"If I know one thing about President Trump, it's that he likes winners, and I'm the only person in this race who has won statewide — not once, but four times.

"Our campaign will win this primary with our hardworking team of activists, volunteers and grassroots efforts. Then we will beat Tony Evers. And we will help Wisconsin families and workers win by securing our elections, making gas and groceries affordable again, restoring law and order, and putting parents back in charge of our schools."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.