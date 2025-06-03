Pewaukee native wanted after 3 daughters found dead in Washington

The Brief Travis Decker is wanted after his three young daughters were found dead in Washington on Monday, June 2. Decker is a Pewaukee native. They found the bodies of the three children, and Decker's truck, near a campground.



A manhunt is underway for a man suspected of killing three young children in Washington state.

What we know:

Authorities in Washington confirmed three girls, ages 5, 8 and 9, were found dead on Monday, June 2. Their father – a Pewaukee native – is now suspected in their murder.

Travis Decker

Investigators don’t know where he is.

Years before he was the subject of a police investigation, Travis Decker called Pewaukee home.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

In his sophomore year, Decker was on the wrestling team. He’s remembered for pinning an opponent at a state tournament.

Travis Decker

But what happened 1,800 miles away in Wenatchee, Washington has authorities searching the country for him.

Investigators say the 32-year-old kidnapped his daughters during a planned visitation on Friday.

Police say Decker was homeless and living out of his 2017 GMC Sierra pickup truck.

When the girls didn’t return, U.S. Department of Homeland Security joined detectives in the search.

They found the bodies of the three children, and Decker's truck, near a campground.

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News spoke with Decker's brother, TJ Decker, by phone. He said he had a falling out with Decker years ago and the two haven’t spoken since.

He stressed, "the girls are what matter most." He said they were "taken too soon."

TJ Decker also confirmed his brother graduated from Pewaukee High School in 2010.

Investigators say Decker is a former military member with extensive training. It’s not known if he’s armed.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Washington authorities did not issue an Amber Alert for the girls, saying the case didn’t initially meet "Imminent danger" criteria.

Instead, an "endangered missing person" alert was given.

Decker is wanted for three counts of first-degree murder and kidnapping.