South Milwaukee police: Woman dies after medical emergency at tavern

South Milwaukee police are investigating an incident which occurred at a tavern on Thursday, Nov. 17 – that led to a woman's death.

Officials say a 55-year-old woman suffered an unknown medical emergency and was taken to the hospital. That woman has since passed away – and now, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office is conducting an autopsy.

Officials say at this time it is not known if any crime has occurred, or if this incident is related to any other investigations by other police departments.

This is a developing story.