article

A Milwaukee man accused of hinting about a campus shooting will undergo a competency exam – again.

Timothy Hoeller, 56, was charged with making terrorist threats against Carroll University back in 2022. The private university in Waukesha fired Hoeller from a part-time teaching job in 2017.

The case was delayed for six months last year while Hoeller was hospitalized and forced to take psychiatric medication. Now, prosecutors said he's off his medication and flooding the court with letters that raise new concerns.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"With other statements Mr. Hoeller made in court previously indicating he’s not taking his medication and, once I read these letters, I think competency is an issue," said Assistant District Attorney Mary Caitlin Brejcha. "I ask the court to make an order for competency evaluation."

In a recent letter to the court, Hoeller said his prosecution was unconstitutional and would "explain why that courthouse has received bomb threats."

Related article

Judge Michael Bohren ordered Hoeller to undergo a second competency evaluation. However, he allowed him to do so as an out-patient while he remains free on $2,500 cash bail.