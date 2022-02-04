Third Ward shooting: Detective honored for taking action off duty

Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson formally honored the heroism of Milwaukee Police Detective Andy Wilkiewicz in a brief ceremony at the mayor’s office on Friday, Feb. 4.

The detective suffered four gunshot wounds and was rushed to the hospital on Jan. 13 where he underwent emergency surgery. He was shot while trying to stop a robbery at the Shake Shack near Water and Buffalo.

"This man's a hero," said Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

Johnson proclaimed Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 as Andy Wilkiewicz Day.

"I was just kind of in the right place at the right time -- and did what I did," Wilkiewicz said. "You never really plan on getting shot and being put in a situation like that."

The detective said he got out of this situation pretty lucky – that he did not have greater injuries.

"They tell me it takes some time to recover. But I plan on getting back there 100%. That's my goal," Wilkiewicz said.

When asked if Wilkiewicz had any hesitation about returning to the streets as a detective, he offered this explanation.

"I don't think it would be appropriate to just pack up and quit. Crime isn't going anywhere, anytime soon. People need to step up and I don't plan on quitting," Wilkiewicz said. "That's my job -- catch the bad guys and put 'em in jail."

"That's a prime example in regards to what we are doing -- and how we are in the best interests of safety and our public -- on and off duty," said Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman.

Wilkiewicz walked out of Froedtert Hospital under his own power five days after the shooting. He was greeted with a standing ovation from a crowd of his colleagues and family.

Details of what happened

Court documents detailed the shooting incident, which unfolded in seven minutes. Prosecutors said a woman working as a delivery driver pulled up outside Shake Shack when 19-year-old Kaeshawn Ellis-Brown tried to steal her car. He stopped, after seeing three kids in the backseat.

The woman said he dropped his phone in the process, and she took it inside the restaurant. That is when police say Ellis-Brown returned and tried to rob her. Wilkiewicz intervened, and Ellis-Brown allegedly shot the detective multiple times.

Prosecutors said two others, 18-year-old Dionta'e Hayes and 17-year-old Timonte Karroll-Robinson, were waiting for Ellis-Brown in a stolen car – eventually picking him up and dropping him off at his home. The two were arrested shortly thereafter near 29th and Chambers.

Ellis-Brown remains out of police custody – a warrant has been issued for his arrest.